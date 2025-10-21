Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $266,000 Stock Holdings in General Motors Company $GM

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,398 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,341,336 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,672,023,000 after buying an additional 6,395,375 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in General Motors by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,383,079 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $676,322,000 after buying an additional 316,196 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in General Motors by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,746,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $646,482,000 after buying an additional 594,217 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,470,258 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $629,196,000 after buying an additional 8,012,743 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 12,822,632 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $603,048,000 after buying an additional 1,910,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GM opened at $57.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.24. The company has a market cap of $55.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.33. General Motors Company has a 1 year low of $41.60 and a 1 year high of $62.14.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.87 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 12.98%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 753,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $45,185,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 433,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,989,943.65. This represents a 63.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 23,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $1,427,634.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,547.07. This represents a 66.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,074,824 shares of company stock valued at $122,377,213 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on GM. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $70.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. CLSA raised shares of General Motors to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

