Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 31 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter worth $29,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Equinix in the first quarter worth $30,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Equinix in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Equinix in the first quarter worth $31,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on EQIX. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $904.00 to $961.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,050.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,020.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,065.00 to $925.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $960.14.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $825.14 on Tuesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $701.41 and a 1 year high of $994.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $787.50 and its 200 day moving average is $813.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $6.42. Equinix had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.22 earnings per share. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equinix has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.670-38.480 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $4.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 183.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $771.11, for a total transaction of $311,528.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,378 shares in the company, valued at $4,918,139.58. The trade was a 5.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.50, for a total transaction of $58,612.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,832 shares in the company, valued at $13,935,708. This represents a 0.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.