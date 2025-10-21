Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 245 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $11,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWO stock opened at $330.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $219.19 and a 52-week high of $337.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.12.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

