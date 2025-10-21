Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Family Office LLC

Fiduciary Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.4%

PG opened at $151.98 on Tuesday. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $146.96 and a one year high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.86 and its 200-day moving average is $158.59. The company has a market capitalization of $355.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 64.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $1,612,283.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,978 shares in the company, valued at $5,532,120.48. The trade was a 22.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 13,039 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $2,050,643.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 28,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,221.72. The trade was a 31.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,763 shares of company stock worth $23,421,279. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

