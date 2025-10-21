Aurora Investment Counsel Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Aurora Investment Counsel reduced its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 70.0% in the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in Cencora by 106.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 157.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $337.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price target on shares of Cencora and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Cencora from $316.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.91.

Shares of COR stock opened at $327.56 on Tuesday. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.92 and a 12 month high of $329.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $301.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.60. The company has a market cap of $63.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.21. Cencora had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 267.36%. The business had revenue of $80.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. Cencora’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.63%.

In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total value of $9,087,111.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 305,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,671,942.18. The trade was a 9.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $1,478,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 39,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,389,460. This trade represents a 11.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

