Probity Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Crown Castle Inc. $CCI

Probity Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,840,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,175,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341,150 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,876,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,472,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,198 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 144.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,433,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,718 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (up from $122.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Crown Castle from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Crown Castle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.44.

Crown Castle Trading Up 1.5%

CCI stock opened at $98.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.20 and a 12-month high of $115.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.58.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Crown Castle had a negative return on equity of 619.62% and a negative net margin of 85.54%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Crown Castle has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.140-4.250 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $1.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is -39.83%.

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.