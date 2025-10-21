Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,580 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $11,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alley Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,996,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,338.2% during the 1st quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $735.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $726.00 to $723.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $789.67.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $740.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 1-year low of $488.45 and a 1-year high of $779.77. The company has a market capitalization of $93.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $750.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $692.04.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. Research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,361 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.66, for a total transaction of $3,195,130.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $9,612,499.20. This trade represents a 24.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew A. Jacobson sold 575 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.06, for a total transaction of $421,509.50. Following the sale, the vice president owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,060. The trade was a 36.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,039 shares of company stock valued at $10,356,566. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

