Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $14.35 Million Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $14,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Old North State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 1.9% during the second quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 18.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 2.1% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 3.5% during the second quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of GE Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $343.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.31.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of GE opened at $303.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $286.62 and its 200-day moving average is $252.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.28, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.49. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $159.36 and a fifty-two week high of $307.25.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 20.08%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

