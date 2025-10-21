Liberty One Investment Management LLC Purchases 130 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,644,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,997,000 after purchasing an additional 86,679 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $10,216,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 331,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,587,000 after purchasing an additional 74,616 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 92.9% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 97,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,000 after purchasing an additional 46,738 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 143.4% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 70,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,506,000 after purchasing an additional 41,273 shares during the period. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SDY stock opened at $140.12 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.36. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $119.83 and a one year high of $144.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

