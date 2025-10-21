Klingman & Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in Hubbell Inc $HUBB

Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its position in Hubbell by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Hubbell by 6.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell during the second quarter worth about $576,000. Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the second quarter valued at about $1,369,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell Stock Up 1.4%

Hubbell stock opened at $431.74 on Tuesday. Hubbell Inc has a fifty-two week low of $299.42 and a fifty-two week high of $481.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $431.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $404.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $0.57. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 14.76%.The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Hubbell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.650-18.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hubbell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $445.00 to $490.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.50.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

