Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of Novartis AG $NVS

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in Novartis by 1.9% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 5.8% during the second quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 4.4% during the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 1.2% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 1.7% during the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE NVS opened at $131.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $96.06 and a 1-year high of $133.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.80 and a 200-day moving average of $118.80. The company has a market cap of $278.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.33.

About Novartis

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

