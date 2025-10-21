Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Grows Position in Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 453,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:MRK opened at $86.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.31 and a fifty-two week high of $109.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 41.05%. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.870-8.970 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.