Liberty One Investment Management LLC Purchases 563 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth $688,868,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 48.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,037,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $634,680,000 after acquiring an additional 665,555 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Amgen by 128.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,065,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $332,017,000 after acquiring an additional 600,096 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Amgen by 8,223.6% in the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 595,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $166,307,000 after acquiring an additional 588,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth $156,812,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AMGN. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amgen from $328.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.94.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $303.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.05. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.30 and a 52-week high of $335.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.49.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.74. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.The business had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.97 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $2.38 per share. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total transaction of $376,286.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,000.91. The trade was a 14.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

