Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $5.15 Million Stock Position in Realty Income Corporation $O

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of O. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth $207,573,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,511,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,267,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274,853 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,971,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,840 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 11,356,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,813,000 after purchasing an additional 992,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1,380.2% during the 1st quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 860,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,928,000 after purchasing an additional 802,526 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $664,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,920.73. This trade represents a 36.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income stock opened at $60.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion, a PE ratio of 58.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income Corporation has a 12 month low of $50.71 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 2.34%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $0.2695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 313.59%.

O has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.58.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

