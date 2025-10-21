The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV Shares Sold by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,733,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,747,656,000 after purchasing an additional 115,808 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 71,265.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,616,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $967,646,000 after buying an additional 3,611,758 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,403,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $899,988,000 after purchasing an additional 25,573 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 25.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,934,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $511,631,000 after purchasing an additional 390,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 41.2% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,679,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $444,101,000 after acquiring an additional 490,039 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total value of $4,668,222.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $265.02 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.23 and a 52 week high of $287.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $2.13. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $313.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.31.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

