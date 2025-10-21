Probity Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Genuine Parts Company $GPC

Probity Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 276.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,352,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $399,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461,497 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,009,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $358,387,000 after purchasing an additional 119,653 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,752,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $327,974,000 after purchasing an additional 498,469 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,777,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,816,000 after purchasing an additional 79,253 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,427,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,073,000 after purchasing an additional 48,139 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GPC opened at $131.71 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts Company has a one year low of $104.01 and a one year high of $144.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.00.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 70.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPC shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.86.

In other news, EVP Naveen Krishna sold 5,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.12, for a total value of $732,450.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,606,589.44. The trade was a 16.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

