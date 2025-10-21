Klingman & Associates LLC Has $4.23 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Financial Ltd. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 44,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,322,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $736,889,000 after purchasing an additional 12,641 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 20,059 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,272,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $566.35 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $465.59 and a 52-week high of $601.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $580.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $564.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Mastercard from $635.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mastercard from $639.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $655.00 price objective on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $634.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total transaction of $10,456,032.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,330,922.26. The trade was a 36.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

