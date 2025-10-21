Klingman & Associates LLC Sells 3,914 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Klingman & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,914 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFA. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Elequin Capital LP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% during the first quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $95.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.81. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $95.53.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

