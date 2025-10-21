DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC Has $299,000 Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.1% during the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.9% in the second quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 1,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.9% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 2,511 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.6% in the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,963 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target (up previously from $251.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, October 13th. Argus lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $238.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group set a $253.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.58.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.6%

Union Pacific stock opened at $227.37 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52 week low of $204.66 and a 52 week high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%.The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.