Liberty One Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $4,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELV. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 88.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 36.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,991,000 after buying an additional 7,410 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 12.3% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 17,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,613 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ELV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $330.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $360.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $343.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Elevance Health from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.06.

Shares of ELV opened at $354.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $323.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.71 and a 52 week high of $458.75.

In other Elevance Health news, Director Susan D. Devore purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $312.15 per share, for a total transaction of $374,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,149.30. This trade represents a 52.13% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

