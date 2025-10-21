W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,053.7143.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,215.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,035.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $963.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $970.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $982.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,015.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $893.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,227.66.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 49.63%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.76 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 38.500-40.250 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 40.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $2.26 dividend. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 22.94%.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In other news, SVP Jonny M. Leroy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $992.86, for a total value of $496,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 1,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,758,355.06. This represents a 22.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth $536,916,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth $285,574,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,627,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,853,714,000 after buying an additional 238,895 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 822,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,403,000 after buying an additional 75,644 shares during the period. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth $67,601,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

