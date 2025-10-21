Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $18,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mason & Associates LLC now owns 471,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,587,000 after buying an additional 46,368 shares during the last quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 331,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,498,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 369.3% during the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 7,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $310.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $221.40 and a one year high of $311.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $302.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.89.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

