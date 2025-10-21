Probity Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in AT&T Inc. $T

Probity Advisors Inc. cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,902 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in T. David J Yvars Group grew its position in AT&T by 2.8% in the second quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 13,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 7.1% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc grew its position in AT&T by 2.6% in the first quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc now owns 15,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 0.8% in the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC grew its position in AT&T by 1.0% in the second quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 40,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank set a $30.25 price objective on AT&T and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.65.

AT&T Trading Down 1.0%

T opened at $26.08 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $29.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.80. The firm has a market cap of $186.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%.The business had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.07%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

