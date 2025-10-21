IMG Wealth Management Inc. Invests $133,000 in ConocoPhillips $COP

IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 341.5% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 136.8% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 315 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 249.5% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 325 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $87.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $115.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.92. The stock has a market cap of $108.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.62.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%.The company had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips to $113.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Capital One Financial boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.63.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

