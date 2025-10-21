Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 919 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $13,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CW. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 41.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 9.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 37.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 7.8% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP John C. Watts sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.50, for a total transaction of $533,355.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 3,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,856,171.50. This represents a 22.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

NYSE:CW opened at $561.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.14. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 12 month low of $266.88 and a 12 month high of $575.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $512.23 and its 200 day moving average is $456.49.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $876.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.10 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 13.66%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 8.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $457.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $405.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $525.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $463.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $526.00.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

