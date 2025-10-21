IMG Wealth Management Inc. Buys 84 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 5,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $248.16 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $171.73 and a twelve month high of $252.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.48.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

