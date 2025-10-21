DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC Has $985,000 Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 111.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the quarter. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% in the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, Director J Erik Fyrwald acquired 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $642.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,246.45. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 74,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,903,686.74. The trade was a 2.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger acquired 117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $641.18 per share, with a total value of $75,018.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,109.54. This represents a 4.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.8%

LLY stock opened at $808.88 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $935.63. The company has a market capitalization of $765.57 billion, a PE ratio of 52.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $756.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $766.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $948.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $925.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Daiwa America downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $938.61.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.