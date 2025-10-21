Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Invests $92,000 in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 92.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $141.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.92. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $112.05 and a twelve month high of $142.22.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

