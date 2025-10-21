Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 778 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Bogart Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 68.6% in the first quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 205.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Team LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,764,000. Finally, Novem Group raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Novem Group now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $141.23 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $112.05 and a 52-week high of $142.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.92. The firm has a market cap of $66.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

