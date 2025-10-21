Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC Has $373,000 Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total value of $10,456,032.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,330,922.26. This trade represents a 36.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $566.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $511.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $465.59 and a 12-month high of $601.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $580.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $564.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Mastercard from $640.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $645.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mastercard from $640.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $634.04.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

