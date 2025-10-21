DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,019 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 49.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.0% of DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 67.9% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $33,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 11,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,830,308.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 52,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,279,007.34. The trade was a 18.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 40,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $6,309,515.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 319,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,228,106.25. This trade represents a 11.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 149,763 shares of company stock worth $23,421,279. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.68.

View Our Latest Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $151.98 on Tuesday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $146.96 and a 52 week high of $180.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $355.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.82%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.