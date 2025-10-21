DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC Has $797,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,508 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 270.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 111 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Bank AR increased its holdings in Tesla by 833.3% in the first quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 112 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Up 1.8%

TSLA opened at $447.43 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.11 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $389.71 and a 200-day moving average of $335.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.63, a P/E/G ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total transaction of $918,302.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. This trade represents a 20.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,314,500. This represents a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 202,606 shares of company stock worth $75,588,902. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $247.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “negative” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Tesla from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and ten have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $363.54.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.