Fiduciary Family Office LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Fiduciary Family Office LLC raised its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 2.0% in the second quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 7.3% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 2.1% in the second quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 3.0% in the second quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Lam Research by 16.0% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Up 1.8%

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $144.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.21. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.32 and a 1 year high of $153.70.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 58.17% and a net margin of 29.07%.Lam Research’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Mizuho set a $162.00 price objective on Lam Research and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on Lam Research from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on Lam Research from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Lam Research from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Lam Research from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.04.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $7,249,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 251,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,870,428.30. This represents a 17.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

