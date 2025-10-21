Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 9,675 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,675 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $9,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 515,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,242,000 after acquiring an additional 101,714 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 114.8% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 639,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,790,000 after acquiring an additional 79,643 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 1.1%

VEU stock opened at $72.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.80. The firm has a market cap of $52.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $73.02.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

