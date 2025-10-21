Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Holdings Boosted by Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 537,754.2% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 8,659,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,867,000 after buying an additional 8,657,842 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,916,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,063,000 after buying an additional 2,195,553 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,370,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,273,000 after buying an additional 1,634,211 shares during the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $417,842,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.7% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,266,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,041,000 after buying an additional 1,120,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.1%

VTI opened at $330.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $323.28 and its 200-day moving average is $301.85. The stock has a market cap of $551.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $332.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.