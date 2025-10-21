Probity Advisors Inc. Has $55.77 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Probity Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 506,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 9.8% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $55,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of IVW opened at $121.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $66.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.19 and a 200 day moving average of $108.56. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.31 and a 52-week high of $122.66.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

