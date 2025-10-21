Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after buying an additional 16,606 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 87.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $217.26 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $169.32 and a 52-week high of $218.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.43. The company has a market capitalization of $98.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

