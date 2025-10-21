Bank of America Corporation $BAC Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 342,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,154 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $16,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,417,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,521,218,000 after buying an additional 803,570 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 45.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,112,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,007,718,000 after buying an additional 14,960,086 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in Bank of America by 3.7% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 39,233,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,637,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,313 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bank of America by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,956,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,333,351,000 after purchasing an additional 188,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in Bank of America by 2.4% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 12,970,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,250,000 after purchasing an additional 300,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $6,762,177.87. Following the sale, the insider owned 223,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,180,656.99. The trade was a 39.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $52.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.00. Bank of America Corporation has a twelve month low of $33.06 and a twelve month high of $52.88.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $28.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.05 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 30.52%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.