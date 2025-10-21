Lafayette Investments Inc. Has $539,000 Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Lafayette Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,715,000. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 252.0% during the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 11,589 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $126,471,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 17.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,086,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,676,000 after buying an additional 161,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carr Financial Group Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Altria Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.11.

Altria Group Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $64.40 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.98 and a 12 month high of $68.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.52. The stock has a market cap of $108.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.55.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.26% and a net margin of 37.24%.The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. Analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.01%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

