Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Buys Shares of 950 Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 588,668.3% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 117,447,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,988,129,000 after acquiring an additional 117,427,549 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at $381,848,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 45.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,677,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,595 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,961,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,519,000 after buying an additional 950,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at $141,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 1.7%

Capital One Financial stock opened at $214.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $137.48 billion, a PE ratio of 110.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.10. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $143.22 and a 52 week high of $232.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $253.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.99, for a total value of $423,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 98,486 shares in the company, valued at $20,878,047.14. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 5,515 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total value of $1,155,888.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,220.76. This trade represents a 16.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,298 shares of company stock worth $5,103,824. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

