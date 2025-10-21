IMG Wealth Management Inc. Has $6.96 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 5.4% of IMG Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. IMG Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 105.0% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.3%

QQQ opened at $611.54 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $613.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $588.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $542.68.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.694 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

