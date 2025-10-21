Pfizer Inc. $PFE Position Trimmed by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,942 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $28,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $24.68 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $29.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.12. The company has a market capitalization of $140.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.55.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

