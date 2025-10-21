IMG Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 198 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the second quarter valued at $63,000. VCI Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after acquiring an additional 7,443 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 463.6% in the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 40,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter.

IBIT opened at $62.93 on Tuesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52 week low of $37.09 and a 52 week high of $71.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.24.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

