4,256 Shares in Walmart Inc. $WMT Bought by Divergent Planning LLC

Divergent Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,256 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,961,042 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,395,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224,154 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 397,264.9% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 104,514,912 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,496,702,000 after buying an additional 104,488,610 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 30.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,922,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,706,201 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,874,987 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,710,665,000 after acquiring an additional 387,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Walmart by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,188,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,562,427,000 after acquiring an additional 823,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WMT. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.63.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total value of $222,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 621,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,998,684.94. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total value of $415,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,048,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,861,082.65. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,038 shares of company stock worth $14,869,054. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $107.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.67. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $79.81 and a one year high of $109.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

