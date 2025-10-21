Divergent Planning LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Divergent Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 146,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,076,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.6% of Divergent Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $65.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.06 and a 200 day moving average of $61.87. The company has a market capitalization of $100.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $68.33.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

