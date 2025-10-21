Lafayette Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $529,264,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,559,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $558,499,000 after buying an additional 2,638,815 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,238,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $733,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,330 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,516,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $620,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,155 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in PayPal by 301.7% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,156,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,491,000 after purchasing an additional 868,953 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised PayPal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler set a $74.00 price objective on PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.44.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL opened at $69.20 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.85 and a twelve month high of $93.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $66.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.59.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.49%.The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $265,282.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,279.68. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 7,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $492,523.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,607 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

