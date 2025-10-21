Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires 870 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,186.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,271,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,228,208,000 after purchasing an additional 47,286,837 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,144,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,624,660,000 after purchasing an additional 265,987 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 59.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,044,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,746,000 after buying an additional 2,262,696 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,053,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,707,000 after buying an additional 31,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,969,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $791,808,000 after buying an additional 104,693 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $248.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $238.52 and a 200-day moving average of $218.48. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $171.73 and a one year high of $252.77.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

