Divergent Planning LLC Makes New Investment in Novartis AG $NVS

Divergent Planning LLC acquired a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 366.0% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the second quarter worth $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NVS opened at $131.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.80 and its 200 day moving average is $118.80. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $96.06 and a 12 month high of $133.55. The company has a market capitalization of $278.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.33.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

