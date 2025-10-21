Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $9,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth about $1,110,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 14,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,006,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of AXON opened at $683.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $736.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $720.91. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a twelve month low of $422.38 and a twelve month high of $885.91. The stock has a market cap of $53.63 billion, a PE ratio of 168.67, a P/E/G ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.58. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 13.64%.The firm had revenue of $668.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Axon Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $885.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Northland Securities set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $825.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Monday, September 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $840.00 price objective (up from $820.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $841.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on AXON

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeri Williams sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.54, for a total transaction of $75,254.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,596.64. This represents a 6.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 15,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $746.26, for a total value of $11,879,712.94. Following the sale, the president owned 238,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,892,712.54. This represents a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,932 shares of company stock valued at $45,115,616. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.