VCI Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

VCI Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. VCI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,621,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,320,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,283 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,840,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563,632 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 24,968.0% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,275,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,223,000 after acquiring an additional 11,230,626 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $1,712,994,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,794,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575,158 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $157.90 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.12 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.46.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PM

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.